Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / HC: Nothing illegal in FIR under Gangster Act on the basis of single case
others

HC: Nothing illegal in FIR under Gangster Act on the basis of single case

The plea of the petitioners was that they had been made accused in the impugned FIRs which had been lodged under the provisions of the Gangster Act on the basis of their involvement in a solitary case.
By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The court dismissed the bunch of petitions as it didn’t find any illegality in the FIRs registered. (Pic for representation)

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has held that the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) under Gangster Act on the basis of the involvement of a person in a single criminal case is valid and permissible under law.

While dismissing the bunch of 12 writ petitions filed by Ritesh Kumar alias Rikki and others, a division bench comprising justices Pritinker Diwaker and Samit Gopal said, “In a petition under Article 226 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution of India, the high court cannot adjudicate the correctness of the allegations in the impugned first information reports or the cases on the basis of which the impugned first information reports have been lodged”.

The plea of the petitioners was that they had been made accused in the impugned FIRs which had been lodged under the provisions of the Gangster Act on the basis of their involvement in a solitary case. Therefore, the impugned FIRs were illegal and against the essence of the Gangster Act.

The petitioners’ counsel argued, “The said First Information Report could not have been lodged on the basis of a solitary case and as such the writ petitions should be allowed and the respective impugned FIRs should be quashed.”

After hearing concerned parties, the court dismissed the bunch of petitions as it didn’t find any illegality in the FIRs registered.

The court gave this decision on August 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP