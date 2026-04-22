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HC orders Mizoram govt to halt tree felling in vacated Assam Rifles land

HC orders Mizoram govt to halt tree felling in vacated Assam Rifles land

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 11:56 am IST
PTI |
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Aizawl, The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the Mizoram government to temporarily halt the felling of trees in Aizawl's Lammual area, which the Assam Rifles vacated.

HC orders Mizoram govt to halt tree felling in vacated Assam Rifles land

Hearing a PIL, a division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Kaushik Goswami took note of recent media reports that indicated 174 of 400 trees on the site are being felled to make way for development projects.

Many of these trees are believed to be over a century old, the court said on Monday.

The court observed that the structures in the barrack area of the vacated land were constructed in 1897 and have been designated as heritage.

It also said the state government must explain the felling of century-old trees in the heart of the city.

After hearing submissions of Additional Advocate General P Bhattacharyya, representing the state government, and advocate TJ Mahanta, appearing for the petitioner, the court issued an interim order restraining tree felling. The matter will be heard next on May 18.

While the Quarter Guard and Loch House will be preserved for their historical significance, other structures lacking heritage value will be demolished, he had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / HC orders Mizoram govt to halt tree felling in vacated Assam Rifles land
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