HC pulls up state for lack of info on Covid hospitals, care centres

The Patna High Court Thursday evening expressed displeasure over lack of a strong information system and directed principal secretary (health) in the state to ensure that the information regarding Covid care centres and dedicated hospitals, with their addresses and phone numbers, are put on the website of the health department by Friday.

The court has been hearing the matter in the form of a suo motu PIL.

The bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah was also upset with different facts presented before it regarding allocation of quota of oxygen by the central government. “Previously, we were told 194 MTs of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) had been allocated as daily quota for the state by the Centre in addition to state’s own generation. Now the state counsel says 194 MT quota includes 34 MT generated inside the state, which means the state is entitled to lift 160 MT of LMO only,” the bench added.

The court also pointed out that the sources of oxygen supply and the volume, as furnished by the state government, was not adding up.

“The least said the better,” the court remarked.

Meanwhile, additional solicitor general for India, KN Singh, told the court that the Centre had purchased 102,000 cylinders, of which 2827 D-type cylinders and 13309 B-type cylinders are being allotted to Bihar and the supply will commence by first week of May.

“The court expects that the said process is expedited, considering the dire need of medical oxygen and cylinders in different hospitals treating patients,” the bench observed.

