HC reserves verdict on plea challenging demolition at Radhasoami satsang sabha in Agra

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Oct 17, 2023 04:44 AM IST

Allahabad High Court reserves judgment on plea challenging demolition drive by Agra local authority on land claimed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha.

The Allahabad high court on Monday reserved its judgment on a plea challenging Agra local authority’s demolition drive on a piece of land claimed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, a religious and charitable society headquartered in the Dayalbagh area of Agra district.

The status quo will be maintained over the land till the delivery of judgment.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha over construction on disputed land in Dayalbagh, Agra, justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed both the parties i.e. Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and local administration to maintain status quo over the land till the delivery of judgment.

Earlier, on October 10, the court had directed the parties to produce original record regarding ownership of the land. Besides, the court had also fixed October 16, 2023 for the next date of hearing in the matter and also directed to maintain status quo on the spot till then.

In the present petition, the petitioner - Radhasoami Satsang Sabha has challenged the proposed demolition proceedings on the ground that the building has been constructed in a legal manner.

Earlier, it was informed by the state government that the aforesaid construction was raised by encroaching on the land.

On September 24, 2023, several persons got injured in a clash when a revenue team reached on the spot to demolish the Radha Soami Satsang construction.

