Radhasoami Satsang Sabha plea: HC orders status quo till Oct 10

PRAYAGRAJ: Hearing a writ petition filed by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha over construction on disputed land in Dayalbagh, Agra, the Allahabad high court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the matter till October 10 and directed the parties concerned to maintain status quo on the spot till then. Earlier, the petition was opposed on behalf of the state government, saying that construction was done by encroaching on land which blocked a public passage. (Pic for representation)

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam fixed October 10 as the next date of hearing of the case.

The petitioner Radhasoami Satsang Sabha has challenged the proposed demolition proceedings. The petitioner has requested the court to direct the state revenue authorities to stop the demolition drive against the construction by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha as the same had been done in a legal manner.

Earlier, the petition was opposed on behalf of the state government, saying that construction was done by encroaching on land which blocked a public passage.

Earlier, at one stage on September 24, when a revenue team had reached the spot to demolish the construction, a clash had taken place and several people were injured.

Thereafter, the petitioner had filed the present petition against the said drive and on September 27, the court had directed the parties to maintain status quo in the matter. Now, the same order will continue till October 10.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON