HC seeks response on plea to appoint four members to NDMC

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a plea to appoint four members to the civic body’s Council of Members for its effective functioning.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the authorities on the plea by two individuals—Ganga Ram and Pawan Thapliyal-- both residents of the NDMC area, noting that the council is currently working with nine members instead of 13 of the quorum.

The court, while issuing notice, said if the act mandates that 13 members have to be nominated, then it should have been done.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Amit Sahni told the court that Section 4 of the NDMC Act says that four members shall be nominated by the Centre, in consultation with the chief minister of Delhi, from among lawyers, doctors, chartered accountants, engineers, business and financial consultants, intellectuals, traders, labourers, social workers including social scientists, artists, media persons, sports persons etc and any other class of persons.

Sahni said his clients were aggrieved due to the NDMC’s failure in discharging its obligatory and discretionary functions in terms of the provisions of the NDMC Act. Representing the NDMC, its counsel Anil Grover, told the court that the municipal body is functioning properly.

However, this did not go well with the court which remarked, “You may be functioning well, but if the Act mandates, then you have to appoint the persons”.

Anurag Ahluwalia, the standing counsel for the Central government, said there was fundamental objection to the petition and the petitioners ought to have filed a public interest litigation.

To this, Sahni submitted that the petitioners are also aggrieved parties as they are residents of the NDMC area. The matter would be heard next in January.