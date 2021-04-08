Home / Cities / Others / HC transfers 367 judicial officers in Punjab, Haryana
HC transfers 367 judicial officers in Punjab, Haryana

Those transferred are six additional district and sessions judges, civil judge (senior division), civil judge (junior division) and chief judicial magistrates
The number distribution is 211 from Punjab and 156 from Haryana (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday transferred 367 judicial officers; 211 from Punjab and 156 from Haryana. Those transferred are six additional district and sessions judges, civil judge (senior division), civil judge (junior division) and chief judicial magistrates. An official said these postings are part of annual general transfers effected by the high court. The officers have been asked to relinquish charge of their present posting immediately and assume charge at their new station as soon as possible.

