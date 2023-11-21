HC upholds acquittal of mafia-politician Brijesh Singh in 37-year-old case

Acquittal of mafia don and former MLC in Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Singh was upheld on Monday by the Allahabad High Court in a murder case in which seven people of a family were brutally killed in Chandauli district 37 years ago.

(Oic for representation)

The bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar and Justice Ajay Bhanot dismissed the appeal filed by the state government challenging acquittal of Brijesh by the lower court in 2018.

The HC, while acquitting Brijesh Singh, observed, “In the FIR, there is no mention that the PW-1 (Informant) saw the accused respondent killing her sons but in the subsequent trial, she states that she saw the respondent-accused Brijesh Singh killing her sons. False implication of the present accused cannot be ruled out …. Furthermore, as per evidence, there was an old enmity between the husband of the complainant and the accused persons in respect of the land and Pradhani Election.”

“The implication of the respondent - accused in a dramatic manner is nothing but an afterthought,” added the court.

On the night of 9 April 1986, Sikraura chief Ramchandra Yadav along with his brothers Ramjanm and Siyaram and four small children were brutally murdered. The reason for the incident was said to be a land dispute and rivalry related to the election of the village head. On the basis of one Hiravati’s complaint, 13 people including Brijesh were made accused.