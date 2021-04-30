HC asks civic body to take 300 oxygen beds from Southwestern railway

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take over 300 oxygen beds from the Southwestern Railway in Bengaluru to cater to the requirement for fighting Covid-19 in the state. The court also directed officials of the Southwestern Railway and the armed forces to meet senior officials of the state government in order to ensure that beds are available for Covid-19 patients in the state.

The court also asked the state government to immediately write to the Centre, requesting an increase in allocation of remdesivir and oxygen. It also directed the central government to immediately take a decision on the request since there is a spike in the number of cases in the state.

“We direct the central government to consider the request of the state govt to increase oxygen allocation. We direct the Centre to take immediate decision on the same. We direct the state to submit a representation to the concerned authority of the Centre setting out the projected requirement of oxygen for seven days from tomorrow,” said the bench led by Chief Justice AS Oka.

The HC also asked the Centre to increase the cap on the supply of remdesivir. “We direct the state to place on record criteria laid down to restrict the supply of Remdesivir to private hospitals. We direct the state government to estimate the number of Remdesivir vials required in private hospitals as well 50% reserved beds and submit it to the central government accordingly,” the bench said.

The HC also asked the state and BBMP to place on record the steps taken to estimate beds for the near future and increase the capacity of all hospitals.