HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice

The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA). The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday.

While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.

The senior advocates who were felicitated on the occasion included Keshri Nath Tripathi, NC Rajvanshi, Satish Trivedi, Daya Shankar Mishra, BB Paul, Vijay Bahadur Singh, WH Khan, ABL Gaur, OP Singh, Prem Prakash and others.

On the occasion, Justice Siddhartha Verma received memento on behalf of his father and senior advocate, Shashi Kant Verma, who could not attend the programme.

Justice Krishna Murari, a Supreme Court judge said that he felt delighted to attend this programme of HCBA as he had started law practice from this place and was later elevated to the bench here.

Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal lauded the felicitation of senior and experienced lawyers and urged the junior lawyers to take inspiration from them.

Joint secretary press of HCBA, Ashutosh Tripathi informed that the programme was presided over by Radha Kant Ojha, president of HCBA and conducted by its secretary, SD Singh Jadaun.

Senior advocate and advocate general of UP, Ajay Kumar Mishra was also present at the event. Besides, all the office-bearers of HCBA and several lawyers attended the programme.