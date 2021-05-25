Head constable dismissed, 2 others held for kidnapping accused in dacoity case

New Delhi: A Delhi police head constable has been dismissed from service after he and his two associates allegedly kidnapped a dacoity accused and hid him at the Jamia Nagar police station in south-east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old victim, Varun, was rescued from the police station itself where he was confined without the knowledge of other police personnel, said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

“The head constable, Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested and dismissed from service,” Meena said.

The head constable’s two alleged associates, Amir Khan and Mukesh Kumar, too have been arrested. While Khan is a police informer with a criminal record, Mukesh Kumar is a Delhi Home Guard personnel, the officer said.

The kidnapping came to police’s notice after they received a PCR call on May 15 about a woman waiting in Sarai Kale Khan with ₹1 lakh as ranson money.

Her brother was kidnapped and the abductors used his mobile phone to demand a ransom of ₹3 lakh, but the deal was settled for ₹1.8 lakh. But the police call was made before the money could exchange hands.

The Sarai Kale Khan police registered a kidnapping case and began searching for Varun. They got the hint of his location after a photo of the kidnapped victim showed police chairs and tables in the background.

The police eventually rescued Varun from Jamia Nagar police station where he was allegedly kept captive by the head constable and Khan.

What emerged was an unusual story.

“Earlier this year, Varun and his associates robbed a person in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. Varun’s share of the loot was ₹1.5 lakh,” said the DCP.

One of Varun’s associates, Anubhav, happened to mention this to Khan, who was the head constable’s informer. The policeman and Khan allegedly decided that if they kidnapped Varun, they could recover the robbed money from him and share it among themselves.

So, the duo allegedly roped in the home guard jawan Mukesh Kumar in the plan and used his car to carry out the kidnapping.

Once the police sorted out the kidnapping case, they also ended up solving the Gandhi Nagar dacoity case, in which a police case was registered earlier but the crime was not cracked. The DCP said that ₹1.4 lakh of that money has been recovered from Varun’s home and a search is on for his associates.