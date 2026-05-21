Headless body on train: Inter-faith affair behind murder of minor; father, two others held

The case of the dismembered and headless body of a girl stuffed in a trunk on the Gomti Express, has now unravelled into a chilling case of hate crime, with the Government Railway Police arresting the victim’s father and two relatives for the crime. The accused (left to right) Biggan Ansari, Mojibullah Ansari, and Noor Jahan (HT Photo)

An affair with a youth from a different religion and stubbornness to marry the man proved fatal for 16-year-old Sabba after her father Biggan Ansari, 44, beheaded her, dismembered her body before disposing of it in a tin box and a bag in a train.

Circle officer Jayant Yadav said, “CCTV footage from Tamkuhi railway station in Kushinagar district and technical surveillance provided vital clues in solving the case. The accused were traced, who later confessed during interrogation.”

Several body parts

According to investigators, the victim was killed before her body was cut into several pieces. The severed head was allegedly thrown into a pond, while other body parts were disposed of at different locations. Several body parts have been recovered from multiple locations and sent for a post-mortem examination.

After dismembering her body with the help of his sister Noor Jahan, 55, and Mojibullah Ansari, 65, an auto driver, Biggan, an E-rickshaw driver in Kushinagar district carried both tin box and bag in his rickshaw from his house in the Sewrahi area of Kushinagar to the Tamkuhi Road railway station 800 metres away to dispose of in a moving train.

“GRP Lucknow team on Thursday cracked the case and arrested the trio before sending them to jail,” said SP GRP Rohit Mishra, addressing mediapersons in Lucknow on Thursday.

On May 17, a girl’s mutilated body was recovered from the S-1 sleeper coach of the Chhapra-Gomtinagar Express after railway staff found a box left unattended inside the compartment.

A case under BNS section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence) was also registered by GRP, Charbagh, in Lucknow.

According to the police, during interrogation, the accused admitted that he killed his daughter because he suspected her of being involved in a relationship with a non-Muslim.

“Sabba was in love with a man which Biggan did not like. He had warned her multiple times, but she kept talking to him. Biggan’s two other daughters had also married of their own choice, which was the cause of his anger,” added SP GRP.

Timing it right

Train number 15114 Chapra Gomti Nagar Express stops at Tamkuhi railway station in Kushinagar district for two minutes. After killing the minor on May 16, the trio spent a few hours chopping off body parts and stuffing the body. Living barely 800 metres from the station, they got the idea of dumping the box in the train.

“They arrived at the station at around 9 pm and waited for the night to wear on and for people to fall asleep. When the train arrived at the station at around 10:41 pm, the trio got inside the S1 coach and got off from M1 (the next coach).

“Their faces were captured on the CCTV at M1 coach after which a team of police started searching nearby localities when someone identified them leading to their detention,” said Dharamveer Singh, SHO, GRP, Charbagh police station and IO of the case.

According to the police, the accused later disposed of the head. Police also said that the murder was pre-planned as the man chose the time when his wife had gone to her in-laws house.

Head still missing; cops search Bihar, UP

While police have recovered the two murder weapons, the search is still on for the head. “The accused informed us about two places including a pond and a drain close to the UP-Bihar border. Our team searched for the head in the pond on Wednesday, but it could not be retrieved. The search in the drain in UP-Bihar border is still on,” the SP added, saying the PCR will be taken for further clues in the case while DNA test will also be carried out.