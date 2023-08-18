Guardian Angels of Kudiya Ghat: Young rescuers turn destiny for abandoned newborn in Lucknow

LUCKNOW In a heartwarming tale of compassion and courage, a group of four young boys, aged 7 to 10, have emerged as the heroes in the dramatic rescue of a six-month-old infant at Kudiya Ghat on Wednesday morning. Their selfless act of rescue has not only breathed new hope into a fragile life but has also underscored the significance of unity in the face of adversity.

An individual on a two-wheeler callously abandoned an innocent baby at the Kudiya Ghat. (HT Photo)

In almost a Bollywood-like sequence of events, an individual on a two-wheeler, with a heart seemingly devoid of compassion, callously abandoned an innocent baby at the Kudiya Ghat.

Unaware of the dark intent that lay behind this act, the young boys stumbled upon this act thinking the man must have thrown some toy.

In anticipation, they rushed to retrieve the “toy” only to find that the defenseless child was left to the mercy of the river. In order to save the infant, the boys cried for help from nearby adults. It was this pivotal moment that marked the convergence of hearts and hands, as a community united in the name of humanity.

Amidst the chaos and urgency, a gardener working nearby, Waris, responded to their frantic cries for help. With tenderness and care, he rescued the infant and handed it over to a woman whose heart resonated deeply with the plight of the child.

Known to the boys who had initiated the rescue, the woman was quick to extend her nurturing embrace. In fact, she expressed a heartfelt willingness to provide both love and care to the infant. However, she had to be explained of the legal feasibility of her wish.

Reflecting on this poignant juncture, Sangeeta Sharma, the director of Childline Lucknow, said, “The lady was prepared not only to nurse the child back to health but also to welcome it into her home as her own. However, we had to gently explain to her that this course of action was not legally feasible.”

Nevertheless, against the backdrop of these compassionate efforts, the delicate newborn now finds solace within the walls of Ram Prakash Gupta Mother and Child State Referral (RPGMCSR) Hospital. The child, a preterm arrival to the world, weighs less than 900 grams.

As the medical team works tirelessly to restore health to this tiny life, the Child Welfare Committee has charted a path towards a brighter future. Vivek Sharma, a representative from Childline, shared, “Upon the completion of the baby’s medical journey at RPGMCSR Hospital, the next chapter of its life will unfold within the secure walls of the government shelter home at Prag Narayan Road, dedicated to children under the age of ten. Here, under the vigilant care of dedicated nurses and caregivers, the infant will find a haven of comfort and nurturing support.”

Meanwhile, the four young boys who were responsible for the child’s timely rescue have been invited to the Raj Bhawan on Friday where they will be felicitated for their bravery by governor Anandiben Patel, accompanied by Vikas Singh, district probation officer.

The journey ahead may be paved with challenges, but the spirit of the infant, imbued with the collective goodwill and compassion of the community, shall undoubtedly prevail.

