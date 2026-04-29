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Heat, hurdles & endless queues: Patients struggle outside Lucknow CHCs, PHCs

Elderly, pregnant women and disabled forced to wait for hours as online OPD system remains largely non-functional

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:22 am IST
By Zuheb Alam Khan, Luckniow
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Routine medical visits to community and primary health centres (CHCs and PHCs) in Lucknow have become an exhausting ordeal, especially for the most vulnerable as the summer sun blazes on and queues invariably move at snail’s pace.

Patients at even the city’s major Shayama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow do not have the facility of online OPD registration. Patients are compelled to stand in long serpentine queues on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Elderly patients, pregnant women and persons with disabilities are among those bearing the brunt, as they continue to wait for hours for OPD registration despite guidelines mandating priority access for them.

With the Online Registration System (ORS) yet to be fully implemented across the city, most centres still rely on manual counters, triggering early morning rushes and serpentine queues.

Health officials acknowledge the gap. Chief medical officer, Dr NB Singh said that efforts are underway to upgrade the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) and integrate all CHCs, PHCs and health and wellness centres into a unified digital platform. “Once fully operational, patients will be able to book appointments from home and avoid standing in queues,” he said.

In the meantime, a QR code-based “scan and share” registration system under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being piloted at select centres. The system links patients to their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), allowing paperless and quicker registration. However, low awareness and limited familiarity with the process have slowed its adoption.

Lucknow currently has 84 PHCs, including urban and rural units, and 20 CHCs. While officials maintain that expanding digital registration across all facilities is a priority, they admit that infrastructure gaps and lack of public awareness continue to delay full-scale implementation.

Until systems improve, patients are being advised to avoid peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and wear light clothing.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Heat, hurdles & endless queues: Patients struggle outside Lucknow CHCs, PHCs
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Heat, hurdles & endless queues: Patients struggle outside Lucknow CHCs, PHCs
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