Heavy rain in Mumbai to stay for two more days, says IMD

The suburbs received heavier showers on Thursday than it did the rest of the week. Mumbai’s suburbs recorded 58.2mm of rain in nine hours against 23.8mm of rainfall received the previous day, as per data from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) automatic weather station (AWS) in Santacruz, which is representative of the city and suburbs.

The AWS in Colaba, however, recorded lighter showers of 15.8mm of rain against Wednesday’s 98.6mm.

IMD has reiterated the yellow category weather alert for the city on Friday and Saturday, indicating the possibility of ‘heavy rain at isolated places’, after which lighter showers are expected to prevail on June 20 and 21.

As of 8.30am on Thursday, the city had received a total of 757.7mm of rain this month. This is a 249% departure from the normal rainfall up to June 17, which is 217.7mm. The average rainfall for the entire month of June is 505mm.

The city recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday (two degrees below normal), while the minimum nighttime temperature stood at 26 degrees Celsius, which is at normal temperature. As per IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, the mercury may rise slightly and settle at a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius by next week, while the minimum is expected to hover at 26 degrees Celsius.

At present, there is no monsoon trough persisting in close proximity to the city, though there is an offshore trough hovering at sea level off the coasts of Karnataka and Kerala, while another stretches from the south Arabian Sea to south Konkan districts. As a result, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been receiving heavy rainfall since Wednesday, with both districts being placed under an orange category storm warning on Friday.