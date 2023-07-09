Himachal rains: Five killed, over 250 roads closed; train operation suspended

Several parts of Himachal continued to witness ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on the second consecutive day leading to floods, multiple landslides and waterlogging, as normal life was disrupted badly amid a red weather alert.

Six people rescued after the water logged in the houses due to rise in the water level of Beas river at Pandoh in Mandi district (HT Photo)

As many as five persons were killed in rain-related incidents. Three of a family, including a couple and their son, were reportedly killed after their house collapsed due to a landslide in Panevali village of Kotgarh area, officials said. Landslides and flash floods have blocked several roads in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, Lahaul, Spiti, Chamba, and Solan districts, they said.

An incident landslide occurred at Kakiyan Tehsil Chamba in which one person got buried and killed, in another, a woman was buried in a landslide at Lankabekar village in Kullu.

The heavy rainfall which is being witnessed for the last 24 hours has left as many as 250 roads closed due to landslides, leading to congestion.

Rivers and other water streams are in a spat across the state. The authorities have advised people and tourists to avoid travelling and stay “wherever they are”.

Meanwhile, a red alert by the MeT office has been issued for seven districts, including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. An orange alert for three districts and a yellow alert for Lauhaul and Spiti districts has been issued for the next 48 hours.

In the Mandi district, the flood water entered the Pandoh market causing extensive damage. Six people who were stranded in their houses were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A video showing a car being washed away in Beas River near Kullu on Sunday surfaced online.

In Lahaul-Spiti, a group of 30 college students who were stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s Gramphu village and Chota Dharra during the wee hours on Sunday after a flash flood on Samdo Kaza Granphu road, were rescued in an overnight operation, officials said. On Saturday, six under-construction houses were damaged in a landslide in Solan district.

Leading to landslides and roadblocks, the Kullu district administration has suspended the annual Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra for two days owing to heavy rains after one pilgrim died and two went missing. More than 2,400 pilgrims have been halted at Shingharh. Moreover, Chandigarh-Manali national highway is blocked near Pandoh due to a landslide.

The Beas River is in spate and flows above the danger mark at several places. The flooding has prompted the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities to open the floodgates of Pandoh Dam.

People living in downstream areas have been advised to avoid venturing into the river.

Heavy rainfall has also disrupted the water supply and electricity in many districts, towns and villages across Himachal. In Shimla, many localities went without water for the second consecutive day. The road from Vidhan Sabha to Annandale near Kumar House was blocked due to the uprooting of trees.

The road near the HRTC petrol pump at Tutikandi crossing was blocked due landslide. Traffic is currently restricted to one-way movement in that area.

Shimla – Kalka highway was blocked near Sonu Bangla and has also been affected by a landslide, restricting the road to one-way traffic. The Shimla Bilaspur, road was also blocked for traffic road near the truck union at Tutu is currently blocked due to a landslide.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who took stock of the situation, said there have been reports of extensive damage in several parts due to heavy rains, landslides and flooding and the situation is expected to continue for two more days.

“People are advised to avoid travelling until very necessary. Authorities have been directed to stay alert and provide every possible help to the affected people,” he wrote on Twitter.

A total of 45 people have been killed in the state since the onset of the monsoon last month. The monetary losses have mounted to ₹362.6 crore. Public Works Department has suffered the maximum losses of ₹204 crore while losses to the Jal Shakti Department have been pegged at ₹127 crore.

Private property including houses, shops and cow sheds have also been damaged in large numbers. The religious pilgrimage to Shrikhand has been suspended after three persons were killed in different incidents. Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur received 282 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours while Una received 228 mm rainfall. A total of 13 incidents of landslides were reported from different parts of the state while flash flooding occurred at nine places. Rains disrupted electricity on 1,743 electricity lines and 138 water supply schemes were affected.

Moreover, the Northern Railways has suspended rail operations on the Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site for Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said.

The railway is yet to issue an official communication, however, officials said that all seven pair of trains (up and down) on the line, will not operate due to the natural disturbance.

Naveen Jha, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala Railway Division, said that due to incessant rain, tree falling, boulder falling, water flowing and muck have blocked the tracks at a total of 14 sites on the track.

“We are taking regular updates and the affected sites tend to increase as the rain continues. We will issue a statement shortly,” he told the HT.

The rail operations have also been suspended beyond Nangal Dam station on the Chandigarh-Amb Andaura line.

Due to this, New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express (22447) has also been short-terminated at Chandigarh railway station in the morning, officials said.

“Due to flooding from a nearby canal, the water is overflowing and breaching tracks at four locations on the broad gauge section of Nangal Dam-Amb Andaura section. Train operations have been suspended here as well for today till further notice,” Jha said.