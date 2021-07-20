Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy rains predicted in Western Tamil Nadu for next four days

The western districts of the Nilgiris are likely to witness heavy rains with lightning and thunderstorms, warned Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. The weather centre has forecast four days of rain starting today.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The districts along the Western Ghats like Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi will also receive moderate rainfall in this period, the weather department said.(AP Photo)

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted four days of rain starting from Tuesday, Tamil daily Dinamalar reported today. The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts are likely to receive rains with lightning and thunderstorms, the weather bulletin warned. The districts along the Western Ghats like Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi will also receive moderate rainfall in this period, the forecast further said. Dry weather will prevail in the rest of the districts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, Chinnakallar in Coimbatore’s Valparai taluk has received a maximum rainfall of 7 centimetres. A low depression is likely to form in Northwestern Bay of Bengal on July 23. As a result, the coastal districts are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are receiving rains during the night time for the last three days. Monday was cloudy and it started raining later in the night at the outskirts like Poonamalle, Kundarathur, Chembarambakkam, Avadi, and other areas like Porur, Mogappair, Vadapalani, and Mount Road. The waterlogging problem was reported from many low-lying areas of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving widespread rainfall since June. The copious rainfall is easing the drinking water problem in Chennai as major water bodies supplying potable water are filling up, reported Hindu Tamil newspaper. Chennai depends on five lakes - Poondi, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, Cholavaram, and Kannankottai. The catchment areas of these lakes in the Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts are receiving good showers in the last two weeks.

The aggregate capacity of these five lakes supplying drinking water to Chennai is 11.757 TMC of which 7.469 TMC is full at present, according to the public works department. Meanwhile, the Krishna river water released from the Kandeleru reservoir for the drinking water needs of Chennai city has reached the zero point at Thamaraikuppam on July 16 and flowing into Poondi lake. The zero point is recording 722 cubic feet per second water flow at present, the officials said.

