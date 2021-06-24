Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Heavy showers in 17 UP districts, more in store

UP recorded 137.1mm rainfall this month, which is 134% more than the normal 58.7mm rainfall expected during this period
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:56 PM IST
LUCKNOW Over 17 districts in central Uttar Pradesh, including some parts of the state capital, received heavy rains on Thursday, after a three-day ‘dry phase’. The state recorded 6.8mm rainfall, which was nearly 50% more than the average normal rainfall of 4.5mm for the day, according to data by the Indian Meteorological Department.

“Uttar Pradesh recorded 137.1mm rainfall this month, which is 134% more than the normal 58.7mm rainfall expected during this period,” said JP Gupta, director, state MeT department.

As many as 47 of the 75 districts of UP had recorded excess rainfall. Nine districts received excess rains, 12 recorded normal rains and seven districts saw slightly deficient rainfall during the period. “The number of districts recording large excess rainfall has gone up from 32 to 47 since the start of this month. This means that the state has received ample rains so far in the current monsoon season,” informed Gupta.

As per IMD’s forecast, UP is expected to receive more showers in the days to come. “The rainfall will be scattered across the state. However, districts bordering Nepal in east UP will receive above average rainfall,” said Gupta.

The state government put the said districts on alert advising them to take measures to prevent damage caused by heavy showers. In districts prone to flooding after rains, teams of district and state disaster management committees had been put on standby.

Acting on the warning, more than 500 flood relief outposts were set up in 14 districts of east UP bordering Nepal.

