others

Helping hand pockets senior citizen’s ATM card

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:55 PM IST
PUNE PUNE: The Pune police are looking for a man who took an old man’s card at an ATM under the false pretext of helping him, and then used it to withdraw cash from his account.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kashinath Dhavare (61), a resident of Market Yard.

The theft happened between January 25 and February 22 at multiple ATMs, including one in Camp.

The man allegedly offered to help the elderly man with his ATM transaction and in the process saw the PIN used to access the card. While returning the card, he slyly changed it and gave a different card to the complainant, keeping the first card, which he now knew the PIN of, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Wanowrie police station.

In June, a man was arrested in a similar case in Wanowrie when he duped a retired policeman in a similar way. When he was arrested, he was allegedly found to have been involved in 14 such cases, according to a police statement released then.

