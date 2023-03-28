Hema Malini opens 10-day workshop in Mathura

To revive the tradition of sculpture art, a ten-day workshop was inaugurated at State Museum of Mathura in the presence of member of parliament Hema Malini who hailed the statues of great saints of Braj being created at the State Museum of Mathura.

MP from Mathura Hema Malini at inaugural function for 10 day workshop at State Museum in Mathura on Monday. (HT Photo)

This 10-day workshop is being organised jointly by the State Museum and Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and sculpture artists from different parts of the country have gathered. The workshop was inaugurated by Hema Malini, MP, Mathura, who along with Shailja Kant Mishra, vice-president, Teerth Parishad, and chief executing officer Nagendra Pratap were welcomed by Dr Yashwant Singh Rathore, the deputy director of the State Museum.

“Lord Krishna was known for perfection in various art forms and thus the land of Braj continues to be rich in cultural heritage. I always had a fondness for rich treasure of art and sculpture at State Museum which attracts many of foreigners,” Hema Malini said.

“The innovative step of sculpture with help of fiber will go a long way with newer ideas from young artists. Statues of known Braj saints including Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Vallabhacharya, Meera Bai, Swami Haridas are taking shape here,” she added.

