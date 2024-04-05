Hema Malini’s net worth 142 crore, says affidavit

While BJP candidate Hema Malini filed her nomination from Mathura on Thursday, eyes were on the assets she declared in her affidavit filed with the nomination. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mathura seat, Hema Malini addresses a meeting ahead of her nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Mathura on Thursday. (KK Arora)

The affidavit submitted reveals that net asset value of Hema Malini is ₹142 crore. She has total assets of ₹1,23,61,26,601 and liabilities of ₹1,42,21,695 making her net worth ₹1,22,19,04,906.

Her husband actor Dharmendra has total assets of ₹26,52,32,266 but liability of ₹6,49,67,402 thus making his assets worth ₹20,02,64,864.

As per the affidavit, Hema Malini, 74, has no criminal cases pending against her. She has declared acting as her profession alike her husband Dharmendra Deol. She has disclosed acting as her profession, rent and income through interest as sources of income while acting, pension and interest are detailed as source of her husband’s income.

As per the affidavit, she has an honorary PhD from Sir Padampat Singhania University at Udaipur in 2012. She ₹13,52,865 cash while her husband Dharmendra Deol has ₹43,19,016 cash in hand. Besides, bank account in her name has ₹99,93,177 and her husband has ₹3,52,99,371 in his bank account.

Her investments in companies, bonds, debentures, mutual funds and others are of ₹2,57,92,886 while her husband Dharmendra has ₹an investment of 4,55,14,871.

The head of personal loan or advances given to individual, firm etc has figure of ₹4,28,54,044 in name of Hema Malini and ₹7,19,13,764 in the name of her husband.

Hema Malini owns vehicle worth ₹61,53,816 which include Mercedez Benz, AL-CAZAR, Maruti EECO etc and her husband has vehicles including Range Rover, Mahindra Bolero besides a motor bike.

She has gold, silver, diamond and precious stones worth ₹3,39,39,307 while Dharmendra owns gold worth ₹1,07,48,200. Besides this, Hema has other assets of ₹8,96,256 and Dharmendra worth ₹29,53,518.

Dharmendra owns immovable assets of ₹9,36,70,813 in Pune and Jaipur districts. Hema Malini own land at NS Road in Mumbai, two flats at Andheri West, flats at Goregaon in Mumbai, flat at Kasturi Ranga Road in Chennai and a house at Vrindavan.

Hema Malini has loans or dues to individuals to tune of ₹1,42,21,695 while for Dharmendra it is ₹6,49,67,402.