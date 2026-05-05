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Heroic auto-driver honoured by Hyderabad police for risking life to foil chain snatching

Heroic auto-driver honoured by Hyderabad police for risking life to foil chain snatching

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, In a remarkable display of bravery, an auto-rickshaw driver risked his life to intercept a notorious rowdy sheeter during an attempted gold chain snatching in Begum Bazaar here, police said on Tuesday.

Heroic auto-driver honoured by Hyderabad police for risking life to foil chain snatching

In the early hours of May 4, Mohammed Zaher used his auto-rickshaw to pin down the criminal and resisted an assault by the accused until the police arrived to take him into custody.

Recognising his heroic act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar felicitated Mohammed Zaher on Tuesday and presented him with a Certificate of Appreciation and a cash reward, an official release said.

On the day of the incident, the victim, was on a morning walk with her daughter-in-law, when a notorious rowdy sheeter from Dabirpura, attempted to snatch her gold chain.

In the ensuing struggle, the accused lost balance and fell from his two-wheeler. Hearing the victim's screams, Zaher, who was driving his auto-rickshaw past the spot, noticed the struggle in his side-view mirror.

Sajjanar said: "In an era where many remain silent spectators to crime, Mohammed Zaher has emerged as a true role model for society. He displayed the spirit of a 'Citizen Police' by risking his life without expecting anything in return. It is the bravery of such responsible citizens that instills fear in criminals."

The Commissioner urged citizens to follow Zaher's example by being proactive and immediately reporting crimes via Dial 100 or to the local police.

The accused, a rowdy sheeter from Dabeerpura, was arrested and a case was registered at the Goshamahal Police Station. He is reportedly involved in 16 criminal cases across various police stations, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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