Heroin worth crores of rupees seized near LoC in north Kashmir’s Uri sector

Heroin worth crores of rupees was seized near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector, police said on Monday.

The heroin was recovered at village Hatlanga that is the last village on the LoC. A police spokesman said a team along with Army (3 Rajput Unit) during a routine joint naka checking at AD Post intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee away from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. “During search, four packets of Heroin like substance worth crores were recovered from his possession.”

The accused has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of Sahoora Uri. “He (Bhat) has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. A case has been registered in Police Station Uri and the investigation has been set in motion,” the spokesman added.

After the recovery, the police have asked villagers to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. “Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,’ the spokesman said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have recently recovered large quantities of drugs and Heroin from the villages close to the LoC in north Kashmir’s Uri and Tanghdar sectors. Police officials acknowledge that there is a racket that gets these drugs into Valley from Pakistan, and it’s either sold in J&K or dispatched to other states.

