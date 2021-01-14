IND USA
High Court: 11 in-person benches from Jan 18

The Delhi High Court will have eleven benches to physically hear the cases from January 18
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Delhi High Court will have eleven benches to physically hear the cases from January 18. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the high court is presently functioning with physical hearing by two to three benches, on a rotation basis.

Monday onwards, 11 benches -- two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches shall conduct physical proceedings while rest of the judges would hear the cases via video conferencing.

The high court registrar general has also issued directions to the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court to prepare a roster of all the subordinate courts in such a manner that the physical proceedings are held on alternate day basis, stated the office order.

