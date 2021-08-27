High drama at Karnal district court, man alleges kidnapping of wife

High drama was witnessed at the Karnal district court and civil lines police station as family members of a girl allegedly took her from the court premises where she had reportedly come to seek police protection after her marriage to a man at a temple earlier this month.

However, the 18-year-old girl denied the claims and said the man is her friend on social media and she had not married him.

Even in videos, the family can be seen forcibly taking the girl from the chambers. Later, police reached the family members of the girl and they took her to police station to record her statement. This was after Sumit Kumar of Seedhpur village filed a complaint of kidnapping of the girl who he claimed is his wife.

“I had come with the man and we were going to an advocate. He is my friend on Instagram. I never married him. I called my parents as I did not want to marry him,” she told the media.

There is a possibility that the girl has changed her statement due to the presence of her parents and police will record her statement again.

Father of the girl said she was friends with a man from Sidhpur village and on Thursday she made a call to them and told that she was in court and asked them to take her back.

On the other hand, the man had filed a complaint accusing parents of the girl of kidnapping his wife.

Roshan Lal, in-charge of Civil Lines police station, said as per the complaint filed by Sumit, he had gotten married to the girl at a temple on August 6. On Thursday, they had come for protection from police but then, her parents took her away.

Police have CCTV footage in which some people are seen taking a girl with covered face outside the court chamber.

Investigation officer Sunita said in the preliminary investigation, police have come to know that the girl had come with a man for police protection as they had gotten married at a temple. But now, she has denied marriage and said she was going with her parents as she did not want to marry the man.