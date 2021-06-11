High School, Inter results: UP Board gets 4,000 suggestions from stakeholders

The UP Board has received around 4,000 suggestions on how to prepare the results of more than 56 lakh students registered for the high school and intermediate examinations of 2021.

The Board had sought suggestions from all stakeholders including students, parents, teachers and principals with a deadline of 2pm on June 10, to determine the formula for declaring results of the cancelled examinations of both Class 10 and Class 12 students, officials said.

Now that these suggestions are in, they will be presented to the government for consideration in the next meeting, they added. Following the meeting, the government will declare the formula for calculating the marks to be awarded to high school and intermediate students who had registered for the UP Board exams.

Earlier on June 5, director of secondary education and chairman of the UP Board, Vinay Kumar Pandey, had sought suggestions from the principal of one reputed government, aided and unaided school in all 75 districts and an office-bearer of the teacher-parent association till June 7.

At that time 580 suggestions were received. They were placed in a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on June 7. Following this, it was decided that suggestions should also be taken from all stakeholders.

“Over 3,500 suggestions were given by a cross section of stakeholders including students, parents, teachers and principals and all of them suggested their own methods of calculating marks that could be awarded to students of class 10 and class 12,” said a senior official of UP Board aware of the development.

He said that among the suggestions, many wanted that the average marks of class 10, class 11 and pre-board, or any other exams conducted in class 12, be the main base for awarding marks to a class 12 student. Likewise, for class 10, the marks obtained in preceding classes should be considered.

UP Board had recently cancelled class 12 exams in view of the Coronavirus situation in the state. The education board, counted among the largest examination bodies of the world on account of the number of examinees, had earlier proposed to take a 90-minute exam of each subject for Class 12 students in the second week of July.

The final decision of the UP Board was in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision, which too had cancelled the Class 12 exams. The decision of the board will affect over 26 lakh students who had registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams of 2021.

Earlier, the state government had called off examinations for Class 10 too and had decided to promote over 29 lakh students registered for it to the next class without exams.