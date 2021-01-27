Highest one-day turnout as 83% beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city
PUNE Pune city recorded its highest percentage, 83%, of beneficiaries being vaccinated in one day, on Wednesday, which took the district’s average to 71% across 51 sites.
A total of 3,667 beneficiaries were vaccinated, out of a targeted 5,200 beneficiaries in the district; while in the city, 1403 beneficiaries of the 1,700 targeted got inoculated, which is the highest for the city since the vaccination launch day on January 16
The number of vaccination sites also went up from 44 on Monday, to 51 on Wednesday.
Dr Ashish Bharati, chief of PMC’s health department, said, “This is the highest percentage recorded by the city since the launch. This was possible because of the daily follow- up which we have been doing through SMS and calls. We allot the beneficiary to the software manually too which was not allowed earlier and has been allowed now.”
Earlier, the administration was completely dependent on the central government’s CoWin app, which was leading to the daily target being missed, but since the administration allowed walk-in vaccination of registered beneficiaries and manual checking, the numbers have gone up.
