High-tension wire falls on yard, 16 cars gutted in fire

At least 16 cars were destroyed in a fire which erupted after a high-tension wire fell on the yard in the garage of Maruti Suzuki at Andawa, under the Jhunsi police station, on Friday morning. Firefighters rushed to the spot on receiving information and contained the fire after an exercise of over one-and-a-half hours.

Firefighters trying to douse the fire on Friday (HT Photo)

A high-tension wire of 11,000 volts broke and fell on the yard of Bright Four-Wheeler Sales and Garage on GT Road in Andawa area on Friday morning. Soon some new and old cars which were parked there for repair and service caught fire. Chaos and panic prevailed in the area after a series of explosions in CNG cylinders installed in the cars.

Firefighters rushed to the spot on receiving information and called fire tenders from stations at Handia, Phulpur and Naini.

Besides dousing the fire, the firefighters also towed away other cars in a bid to save them from fire.

Chief fire officer, RK Pandey, said seven fire tenders were called in to douse the fire. The fire was completely put off after an exercise of around one-and-a-half hours.

