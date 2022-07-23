Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra

National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Vehicles going towards Ghaziabad from Meerut will be allowed to ply on one side of the road and the other side will be used by Kanwarias till July 26.

Traffic going towards Meerut, Hardwar and Dehradun will be diverted towards Jaipur from Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, another accident occurred near Hapur bus stand on Friday when a speeding car hit a woman Kanwaria, Mamta, of Aligarh. She was immediately admitted to the district hospital and doctors referred her to Delhi after seeing her serious condition.

SHO of Nauchandi police station Jitendra Singh said that the driver of the car has been taken into custody and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family of the injured kanwaria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.

In another incident, a Kanwaria on a motorcycle fell into a 30-foot roadside gorge after he ran into the divider on the Delhi- Meerut Expressway. Police said that four kanwarias from Delhi were on their way to Hardwar on motorbikes. The bike of one kanwaria collided with a divider and he fell into the deep gorge and died on the spot.

Another Kanwaria Mohit, 26, also died and his two friends sustained injuries near Mansoorpur of district Muzaffarnagar on Thursday night. Mohit, a resident of Meerut, was on the way to Hardwar along with his two friends on his motorbike. A motorbike coming from the opposite side collided with his bike and critically injured Mohit, who was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the ongoing work on the elevated track of the rapid rail project between Delhi and Meerut has been suspended till July 26. Work in Shatabdi Nagar casting yard will continue during the Yatra.

Normal traffic on roads and highways will resume after Mahashivratri on July 26. Lakhs of devotees bringing sacred Gangajal (Kanwar) from Hardwar, Rishikesh and other destinations will offer it to Lord Shiva in temples of their respective areas on the occasion of Shivratri.