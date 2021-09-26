Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal: 45 from Tibetan art institute among 202 fresh Covid cases in state
others

Himachal: 45 from Tibetan art institute among 202 fresh Covid cases in state

Forty-five artisans, trainees and staff of Norbulingka Institute-- an institute of Tibetan Art and Craft at Sidhpur near Dharamshala town were among the 202 people tested positive for Covid on Saturday as the state’s total case tally rose to 2,18,202
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Himachal’s active Covid case count climbed to 1,800 while recoveries reached 2,12,736 after 164 people recuperated. (HT PHOTO)

Forty-five artisans, trainees and staff of Norbulingka Institute-- an institute of Tibetan Art and Craft at Sidhpur near Dharamshala town were among the 202 people tested positive for Covid on Saturday as the state’s total case tally rose to 2,18,202. The death toll rose to 3,650 after four patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, highest 103 were reported in Kangra, 30 in Mandi, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Una, four in Kullu, 18 in Shimla, two each in Sirmaur and Solan and one each in Chamba and Kinnaur.

The active case count climbed to 1,800 while recoveries reached 2,12,736 after 164 people recuperated. Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,767 cases reported to date followed by 30,825 cases in Mandi and 27,148 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sacred Heart, Ludhiana student qualifies for senior national badminton championship

UPSC Civil Services 2020 results: Rajdeep, Satinder do Ludhiana proud

NGOs protest setting up of ETPs at Haibowal, Tajpur dairy complexes

Ludhiana: State BJP chief inducts leaders from other parties
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP