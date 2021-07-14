Himachal board declares Class 12 results, 92.77% students pass

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 results with 92.77% students declared passed.

Addressing a press conference, HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, annual examination of Class 12, except English paper couldn’t be conducted.

“So, the HPBOSE, after having exhausted consultation with all stakeholders, evolved an ‘objective criteria’ to assess students on the basis of continuous comprehensive assessment (CCA) and continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE),” he said.

The criterion was formulated after government decided to promote the students due to the pandemic.

The students were evaluated on the basis of their performance on eight indicators including their Class 10 and Class 11 results, first term, second term and pre-board exam of Class 12, practical exam, and internal assessment.

The result was tabulated at school level and compiled by the Board.

Soni said total 1,00,799 students were enrolled in Class 12 in HPBOSE-affiliated schools, of which 93,438 passed and 702 got compartment. Students who did not appear in the first and second term and pre-boards did not get benefit of the promotion policy.

Soni said the pass percentage in 2019 and 2020 was 62.1% and 76.07%, respectively.

In 2019, the number of candidates obtaining 90-100% marks was 1,372 and in 2020 the number was 2,288.

“This year, the number of students obtaining 90-100% marks is 3,679. One Pushpender of Ambition Classes School, Mohal in Kullu, scored 100% marks while 31 candidates scored 99%,” said Soni.

MERIT LIST TO BE RELEASED LATER

Soni said students who are dissatisfied with the results will be given chance to take physical exam likely to be held in August or September.

The exam datesheet will be announced soon. He said students were evaluated on the basis of objective criteria and there was no bias.

The Board has decided to conduct exam as some students had moved the high court during declaration of Class 10 exam.

Apart from this, the results of state open school (SOS) Class 12 will be declared separately, he said.