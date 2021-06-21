Himachal CM hints at reopening religious places

With a considerable decline in Covid-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has hinted at reopening temples and other religious places in the state.

He, however, said the restrictions would not be lifted on marriage functions and gatherings would remain capped at 20 persons.

Thakur said the second wave of Covid-19 has ebbed and it is matter of relief.

“The government is considering reopening the temples and religious places,” he said.

There is no prohibition on wedding functions, but the restrictions would continue as earlier, he said adding, “It would not be right to allow people to gather in large numbers in such events as it may result in a spike and further spread of virus.”

He said the government may decide on recalling all the employees to offices in the cabinet meeting scheduled on June 23. Currently, offices are functioning with 50% staff strength.

On opening the schools, the chief minister said the matter would be taken up by the government in the cabinet meeting.

Thakur, however, said that a third wave of pandemic is anticipated, and it may affect the children so any decision will be taken keeping in view all the facts.

He said the state has fought the first and second waves of coronavirus valiantly and the government is all geared up to tackle the third wave.

All the arrangements are being put in place in case the third wave comes.

The chief minister said it is not possible to keep the state locked down for a long time and the activities would be opened in a phased manner.