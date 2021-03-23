Himachal CM launches 4 e-services for Lahaul-Spiti

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually launched four electronic services for Himachal Pardesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district on Tuesday.

Launching the services — e-office, e-heli service, e-aagman and e-Lahaul, Thakur said they will go a long way in providing people-friendly services to the public of Lahaul-Spiti district. “These initiatives are the best example of optimum use of information technology for good governance,” he said.

The e-heli service will provide details of flights available from different blocks and subdivisions of Lahaul and Spiti, detailed policy about flight service, eligibility and fee structure, integration of payment gateway and online approval or rejection of applications.

The service is multi-lingual and easy to use and access on both mobiles and the web, Thakur said.

E-office will help improve the operational efficiency of government departments by transitioning to a paperless office, which will make the overall working of the district administration effective and efficient.

“With this system, movement of receipts and files will become seamless and transparent as each and every action taken on a file will be recorded electronically,” he said.

The e-Lahaul web application has been developed to register local vendors. “The main objective of the application is to identify legal vending and to make the process of registration transparent and efficient. The application will ensure automatic registration of vendors, auto fee calculation for different category of vendors and payment gateway integration.”