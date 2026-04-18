Nahan , A 29-year-old worker was killed in an alleged industrial accident in Himachal's Sirmaur district on Saturday, sparking outrage as labourers took to the streets in anger, raising slogans and accusing the factory management of negligence, officials said. Himachal: Factory worker killed in accident, labourers claim management negligence

Tika Ram was killed when the cables of a lift allegedly snapped at the Sunvet Health Care Company, located in Shambhuwala village on the Nahan-Paonta road, approximately 15 kilometres from Nahan.

The angry labourers gathered on the main Nahan-Paonta road, alleging that the factory management had failed to repair the malfunctioning lift, despite receiving multiple complaints over several days, and that failure led to the accident.

Following assurances and persuasion from the factory management, the workers eventually returned to the factory premises.

The complainant, Harish, claimed that the lift had been making a "ticking" sound for quite some time, indicating that it was not functioning properly. The factory management had been informed of this issue, but took no remedial action. Despite this, approximately 150 bundles of heavy PVC goods were loaded into the lift, he added.

Due to the excessive load, the lift's steel cable allegedly snapped when Tika Ram was positioned right outside the lift, engaged in the task of receiving the PVC bundles, Harish said. He added that when the cable snapped, the entire load inside the lift crashed down upon him, causing severe injuries that ultimately led to his death.

Yogesh Rolta, Additional Superintendent of Police Sirmaur, told the media that a case of death by negligence and rash act endangering human life has been registered against the factory management under Sections 106 and 125 of the BNS, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The ASP further mentioned that the body was handed over to his family for final rites following a post-mortem examination, adding that he visited the accident site and conducted a thorough inspection of the entire factory premises.

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