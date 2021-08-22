Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal govt hikes subsidy on edible oil

The Himachal Pradesh government has hiked the subsidy on edible oil by ₹20 for below poverty line (BPL) families and ₹5 for above poverty line (APL) families for the next four months
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The subsidy for BPL families has been increased from exiting 10 to 30 and for APL from 5 to 10, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Thakur said his government is committed to safeguard the interests of people of the state, especially in providing relief to the weaker sections of the society through reasonable subsidy on essential commodities.

“The country has witnessed a sharp rise in prices of edible oils during the last 2-3 months due to import-related issues,” said Thakur.

He said oil prices are beyond the control of the state government. He said the state, through the public distribution system, is providing about 32-lakh litre edible oil to consumers in Himachal.

The CM said in a bid to further provide relief to the consumers, the government had decided to enhance the subsidy for next four months.

He said this will ensure additional financial benefits of 13 crore to the consumers in state during these months.

Thakur said this decision will benefit over 18.71 lakh ration cardholders in HP.

