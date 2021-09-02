Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal govt ignored apple cultivators: Rathore
Himachal govt ignored apple cultivators: Rathore

The Congress staged a demonstration outside Adani agri fresh fruits store in Bithal in Rampur subdivision.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said Congress will fight a decisive battle for the rights of farmers and fruit cultivators. (HT PHOTO)

Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Wednesday blamed faulty policies for the heavy losses being incurred by the apple cultivators in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress staged a demonstration outside Adani agri fresh fruits store in Bithal in Rampur subdivision.

Wholesale apple prices had sharply declined three weeks ago while it further declined after agri fresh stores announced new prices. “Farmers will continue to raise their voice against the open loot started by the corporate,” he said.

He said the Congress will fight a decisive battle for the rights of farmers and fruit cultivators.

Rathore said the state government has completely ignored the horticulturists. Nor has the government given them any relief. He said the BJP has exploited fruit cultivators at every stage. He said the government had assured that this time due to natural calamity, there would be no increase in the prices of cartons, but it was increased by Rs.25-30. He said the cost of apple production was increasing. It is falling and is now being sold in the market at the same price. Rathore said the horticulture department in the state has been given to a leader who neither has experience nor interest in horticulture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
