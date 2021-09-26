Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 112 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh logged 112 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the state’s total case tally to 2,18,314 while the death toll rose to 3,653 after three patients died of the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Among the fresh Covid cases in Himachal, 57 were reported in Hamirpur, 24 in Kangra, seven each in Mandi, Shimla and Solan, four each in Kullu and Una, and two in Bilaspur. (HT File)

Among the fresh cases, 57 were reported in Hamirpur, 24 in Kangra, seven each in Mandi, Shimla and Solan, four each in Kullu and Una, and two in Bilaspur.

The active cases have come down to 1,746 while recoveries reached 2,12,899 after 163 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,791 cases reported till date, followed by 30,832 cases in Mandi and 27,155 in Shimla.

