Himachal logs 128 fresh Covid cases
Himachal logs 128 fresh Covid cases

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Tourist rush at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.    (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 128 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday taking the state’s tally to 2,00,410 while the death toll mounted to 3,426 after three more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Shimla, 18 each in Hamirpur and Mandi, 15 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 10 in Solan, seven each in Kangra, Kullu and Sirmaur and four in Una.

No cases in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti

No cases were reported in tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Meanwhile, all the three deaths were reported in Kangra district only.

Recoveries have reached 1,94,249 after 399 people recuperated, while the active cases have come down to 2,711.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,647 cases so far followed by Mandi where 26,906 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,914 cases. Solan has 22,133 cases, Sirmaur 15,250, Hamirpur 14,251, Una 13,183, Bilaspur 12,533, Chamba 10,931, Kullu, 8,766, Kinnaur 3,203 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,693.

