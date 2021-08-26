Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death
others

Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

With this, Himachal’s cumulative tally since the outbreak has reached 2,12,458 while the toll has mounted to 3,563.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Kullu on Monday. (AQIL KHAN/HT)

As many as 198 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in Himachal even as one person succumbed to the contagion on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 52 were reported in Mandi, 35 in Kangra, 27 in Hamirpur, 23 in Shimla, 19 in Hamirpur, 16 in Bilaspur, 11 in Kullu, five in Sirmaur, four in Una and three each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases climbed to 2,058 while recoveries reached 2,06,816 after 193 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crime branch produces chargesheet in 32 lakh fraud case in Jammu

Army, BSF hold synergy conference at Western Command

126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP