Himachal logs 198 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

As many as 198 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in Himachal even as one person succumbed to the contagion on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 52 were reported in Mandi, 35 in Kangra, 27 in Hamirpur, 23 in Shimla, 19 in Hamirpur, 16 in Bilaspur, 11 in Kullu, five in Sirmaur, four in Una and three each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases climbed to 2,058 while recoveries reached 2,06,816 after 193 people recuperated.