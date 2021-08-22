Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 200 fresh Covid cases

With 200 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, Himachal’s Covid-19 case tally rose to 2,11,632 while the death toll mounted to 3,547 after one patient succumbed to the infection
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The active came down to 2,276 while recoveries reached 2,05,784 after 336 people recuperated. (HT File)

Of the new cases, highest 51 were reported in Mandi, 41 each in Chamba and Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 12 each on Bilaspur and Shimla, seven in Kinnaur, five in Kullu, three each in Lahaul-Spiti and Solan and one in Una.

The active came down to 2,276 while recoveries reached 2,05,784 after 336 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 46,323, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,288 and 26,331 cases respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,507 cases, Sirmaur 15,418, Hamirpur 15,063, Una 13,509, Bilaspur 13,298, Chamba 13,264, Kullu 9,405, Kinnaur 3,371 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,855.

