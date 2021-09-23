Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 212 Covid cases, 4 deaths
others

Himachal logs 212 Covid cases, 4 deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,615 while the death toll mounted to 3,643 after four patients died of the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Himachal currently has 1,823 active Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,615 while the death toll mounted to 3,643 after four patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 60 each were reported in Kangra and Mandi, 52 in Hamirpur, 16 in Bilaspur, 10 in Una, five in Shimla, three in Solan, two each in Chamba and Kullu and one in Kinnaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,823 while recoveries reached 2,12,133 after 100 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,551 cases reported to date followed by 30,723 cases in Mandi and 27,078 in Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jai Ram flies to remote Kwar village with vaccines

Canada polls: Re-elected for 5th time, Sukh Dhaliwal says he will help south Asian migrants get citizenship

Ludhiana: STF chief reviews works being taken up under Buddha Nullah project

Ludhiana: SBS Nagar residents, BJP leaders seek shifting of garbage dump site
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP