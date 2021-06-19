Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 239 fresh Covid cases
others

Himachal logs 239 fresh Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s case tally to 2,00,282 while the death toll mounted to 3,423 after 10 more people succumbed to the contagion
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Large number of tourists were spotted in Shimla markets on Saturday. Many were seen adhering to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines.   (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s case tally to 2,00,282 while the death toll mounted to 3,423 after 10 more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 47 were reported in Kangra, 38 in Mandi, 33 in Chamba, 31 in Kullu, 18 in Shimla, 16 in Una, 15 in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, 11 in Kinnaur, seven in Hamirpur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities each were reported in Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla, and one each in Chamba, Mandi, Solan and Una.

In terms of caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,640 cases so far, followed by Mandi where 26,888 people have been tested positive till date and Shimla with 24,887 cases. Solan has 22,123 cases, Sirmaur 15,243, Hamirpur 14,233, Una 13,179, Bilaspur 12,518, Chamba 10,916, Kullu, 8,759, Kinnaur 3,203 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,693.

TWO SUCCUMB TO BLACK FUNGUS

Meanwhile, mucormycosis or black fungus infection has claimed two more lives at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla taking state’s toll to seven.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said a man and a woman died of the deadly infection late on Friday.

The woman belonged to Lakkar Bazar locality in Shimla while another patient was from Hamirpur.

Both were admitted at IGMC on May 28. Till date, five patients have died due to mucormycosis at IGMC and two at RPGMC, Tanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP