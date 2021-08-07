Himachal logs 256 Covid infections, two deaths

Himachal on Thursday recorded 256 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,07,344, while death toll mounted to 3,517 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

Around 68 infections were reported in Chamba, 60 in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Solan, eight Una, five in Kullu and four in Kinnaur.

The active infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,567 cases followed by Mandi (28,314), Shimla (25,850), Solan (22,447), Sirmaur (15,377), Hamirpur (14,670), Una (13,478), Bilaspur (12,970), Chamba (12,364), Kullu (9,204), Kinnaur (3,323) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,780).