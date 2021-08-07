Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 256 Covid infections, two deaths
others

Himachal logs 256 Covid infections, two deaths

Around 68 Covid infections were reported in Chamba, 60 in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Solan, eight Una, five in Kullu and four in Kinnaur.
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The active Covid infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated. (Representative Image/HT File)

Himachal on Thursday recorded 256 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,07,344, while death toll mounted to 3,517 after two patients succumbed to the contagion.

Around 68 infections were reported in Chamba, 60 in Mandi, 43 in Kangra, 24 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, nine in Solan, eight Una, five in Kullu and four in Kinnaur.

The active infections have climbed to 1,727, while recoveries reached 2,02,060 after 137 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,567 cases followed by Mandi (28,314), Shimla (25,850), Solan (22,447), Sirmaur (15,377), Hamirpur (14,670), Una (13,478), Bilaspur (12,970), Chamba (12,364), Kullu (9,204), Kinnaur (3,323) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,780).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP