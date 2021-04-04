Himachal logs 418 fresh infections, four deaths

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 418 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally past 64,838 while the death toll mounted to 1,047 after four more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 104 were recorded in Kangra, 84 in Solan, 58 in Una, 40 each in Hamirpur and Shimla, 29 in Bilaspur, 25 in Mandi, 21 in Chamba, 13 in Kullu and four in Sirmaur.

There are 3,441 active cases in the state while recoveries reached 60, 331 after 307 people recuperated.

Shimla is the worst hit district with 11,063 cases and is followed by Mandi where 10,579 people have been infected to date and Mandi with 9,828 cases. Solan has 7,673cases, Kullu 4,578, Una 4,335, Sirmaur 4,031, Hamirpur 3,605, Chamba 3,065, Kinnaur 1,401 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.

Boarding schools to remain open in state

Three days after chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s announcement, the state executive committee (SEC), disaster management I, issued orders to keep all educational institutions schools, colleges, universities, institutions closed up till April 15, 2021 as a precautionary measure in wake of the surging Covid-19 cases. However, schools and institutions having residential facilities need not close their hostel facilities but must observe SOPs issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India, for Covid-19 prevention.

In an order issued on Saturday, the SEC also said that all teaching and non-teaching staff will continue attending their respective institutions. Students of classes set to have examinations in the near future can visit the school or educational institute to clear any doubts, with a written consent of the parents/guardian. All coaching centres for competitive exams preparations and nursing, medical and dental colleges will remain open. The educational institutions that are earmarked as examination centres shall be properly sanitised prior to being used as examination centres, the SEC stated. All such schools/educational institutions also must appoint a compliance officer for this purpose.