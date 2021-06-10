Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 533 fresh Covid infections, 15 succumb
others

Himachal logs 533 fresh Covid infections, 15 succumb

Five fatalities occurred in Kangra, four in Mandi, and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una; Kangra worst-hit district with 44,899 cases
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:21 PM IST
A mobile unit collecting swab sample for Covid testing from a man in Mandi on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 533 fresh infections on Thursday taking the state’s Covid-19 caseload to 1,97,438, while the death toll mounted to 3,342 after 15 patients succumbed to the contagion.

At 100, the highest cases were reported Mandi, followed by 86 in Chamba, 70 in Kangra, 46 in Shimla, 43 in Sirmaur, 41 in Hamirpur, 40 in Una, 29 in Bilaspur, 28 in Kullu, 25 each in Kinnaur and Solan, and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

Five fatalities occurred in Kangra, four in Mandi, and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

The overall recoveries stood at 1,87,734 after 862 people recuperated while the active cases whittled down to 6,338.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 44,899 infections, followed by Mandi with 26,462 cases and Shimla with 24,600 cases. Solan has 21,983 cases, Sirmaur 15,032, Hamirpur 14,034 , Una 13,015, Bilaspur 12,380, Chamba 10,609 , Kullu 8,641, Kinnaur 3,133 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,650 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP