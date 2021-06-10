Himachal logs 533 fresh Covid infections, 15 succumb

Himachal Pradesh recorded 533 fresh infections on Thursday taking the state’s Covid-19 caseload to 1,97,438, while the death toll mounted to 3,342 after 15 patients succumbed to the contagion.

At 100, the highest cases were reported Mandi, followed by 86 in Chamba, 70 in Kangra, 46 in Shimla, 43 in Sirmaur, 41 in Hamirpur, 40 in Una, 29 in Bilaspur, 28 in Kullu, 25 each in Kinnaur and Solan, and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

Five fatalities occurred in Kangra, four in Mandi, and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

The overall recoveries stood at 1,87,734 after 862 people recuperated while the active cases whittled down to 6,338.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 44,899 infections, followed by Mandi with 26,462 cases and Shimla with 24,600 cases. Solan has 21,983 cases, Sirmaur 15,032, Hamirpur 14,034 , Una 13,015, Bilaspur 12,380, Chamba 10,609 , Kullu 8,641, Kinnaur 3,133 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,650 cases.