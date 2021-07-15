Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal-based travel agent held for duping Panipat man

The Panipat police have arrested a Himachal Pradesh-based travel agent for allegedly duping a man of ₹4
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The Panipat police have arrested a Himachal Pradesh-based travel agent for allegedly duping a man of 4.51 lakh on pretext of sending him aboard.

Police said the accused was identified as Ashish Peter, of Solan in Himachal. He was evading arrest for the past couple of months.

Gaurav Singh, of Sector 6 in Panipat, had filed a complaint with the police in January last year, alleging that he had come in contact with the accused with the help of a friend and gave him 4.51 lakh for sending him abroad.

But neither did he send the complainant abroad nor did he return the money.

He refused to return the money and threatened the complainant of dire consequences.

Sunita Singh, in-charge of Sector 13-17 police station in Panipat, said police managed to arrest him from Solan and during police remand, the cops recovered 10,000 from the accused.

She said the accused was again produced in court which sent him to judicial custody.

