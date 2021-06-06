Himachal reported negligible difference in the number of hospital deaths in the first and the second waves even as the infections and deaths doubled the second time, data released by the health department reveals.

The percentage of home deaths, however, went up from 5.09% in the first wave to 8.95% in the second wave. Besides, in at least 4.10% cases patients were declared brought dead at the hospital during the second wave.

National Health Mission (NHM) director Nipun Jindal said, “There was little difference in the percentage of hospital deaths of both waves even though the caseload was higher during the second wave (1,35,521 against 58,403 in first wave). This indicates that the state government was well-prepared with its resources such as beds, oxygen, Remedesivir, steroids and other drugs.”

Himachal’s home deaths rose during Second Covid wave

The rise in home deaths, on the other hand, was attributed to delayed presentation of Covid patients to health facilities. The state clinical team, on the basis of death audit, concluded that the delay was due to the fear of quarantine, social stigma and patients taking the symptoms lightly.

A further analysis of the data revealed that of the total deaths that occurred till May 23, 49.8% died due to delay in seeking medical help. At least 7.7 % (213) patients died at home while a total of 4.1 % (114) patients were declared brought dead at hospitals, indicating deaths in transit or at home. Also, 38% patients died within 24 hours of hospitalisation and 11.3% (310) patients lost their lives within 48 hours of hospitalisation.

Jindal said that the state saw at least 69.7% of its total Covid deaths during the second wave.

As per the NHM director majority of the people who lost their lives in the second wave had co morbidities (around 70%) whereas in the first wave, only 41.6% of such cases were seen.

Age-wise analysis

The mean age of deaths in the second wave was 61 years as compared to 64.2 years during the first wave. The case fatality ratio registered in the first wave was 1.68% as compared to 1.67% in the second wave. The age distribution of deaths reveals that the percentage of deaths occurring in the age group of 30-44 almost doubled during the second wave (see box). However, the percentage of deaths in the 0 to 15, 15-29, and 60 and above group, decreased during the second wave.

Situation improving

As per Jindal, the positivity rate in the state is on the decline and has stayed around 6% over the last five days or so. “However, we need to be cautious as after the partial easing of restrictions, the virus may rebound, and the cases could go up again. We need to continue following all the Covid-appropriate behaviour which includes proper use of mask, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing, besides taking the Covid vaccine,” he said.