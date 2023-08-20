Hindu Gaurav Diwas: Amit Shah, CM Yogi to attend event commemorating Kalyan Singh in Aligarh

AGRA Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to attend the “Hindu Gaurav Diwas,” which will be organised at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh on Monday (August 21) to commemorate the second death anniversary of the former U.P. CM, Late Kalyan Singh.

Final touches are being given to the venue in Aligarh, which is all set to host Hindu Gaurav Diwas on Monday. (HT Photo)

The event is also expected to be attended by BJP state president Bhupinder Singh, and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. The Aligarh administration is putting in elaborate arrangements for the event.

On Sunday, Rajveer Singh (also known as Raju Bhaiyya), the son of Kalyan Singh and MP from Etah, along with Sandeep Singh, the grandson of Kalyan Singh and a minister in the U.P. cabinet, reviewed the preparations. Simultaneously, district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and senior superintendent of police for Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani, held a series of meetings to ensure the success of the event.

“The venue is being provided with three-tier security arrangements. Only individuals with valid passes will be permitted to attend the event. Additionally, the venue has been designated as a ‘No Flying Zone,’ and drones will not be allowed to fly near or above the venue on Monday,” said the DM.

Recognising that Mondays during the Shravan month attract kanwariyas who traverse barefoot while carrying holy Ganga water, the Aligarh administration anticipates their movement beginning the night prior, on Sunday. Preparations have been made to accommodate their movement on Monday.

However, the district administration is not willing to take any chances on the day. Consequently, orders have been issued for the closure of schools in Aligarh city on Monday. “In line with the directives from the Aligarh district administration, all schools affiliated with Aligarh Muslim University that offer classes up to the 12th grade are to remain closed on Monday,” affirmed Omar S Peerzada, the public relations officer of AMU in Aligarh.

“Late Babuji (Kalyan Singh) epitomised Hindu pride. He willingly stepped down from his position as the CM in support of the cause of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. We are observing the second death anniversary of Babuji as Hindu Gaurav Diwas. This day provides BJP workers with an opportunity to hear from senior party leaders, including Amit Shah,” conveyed Vivek Saraswat, the city unit president of BJP.

Upon Kalyan Singh’s passing two years ago, incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath had come to Aligarh and stayed overnight. Yogi was also part of the procession that carried the mortal remains of the former CM.

To recall, Kalyan Singh had won Atrauli, an assembly constituency in Aligarh, several times. Atrauli is presently represented by his grandson Sandeep Singh, who also holds a portfolio in the U.P. cabinet.

