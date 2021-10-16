Historic Bharat Milap in Varanasi leaves audience spellbound

VARANASI: The Bharat Milap, an annual cultural event organised to commemorate Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his reunion with his brother, Bharat, ended on a happy note at Naati Imali Ground in Varanasi on Saturday.

A large number of people attended the festival, organised the day after Dussehra. The Bharat Milap, which reflects spirituality, antiquity and tradition together, also carries forward the traditional legacy of the city.

The festival began with the worship of Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman at Chitrakoot Ramlila Bhavan, few metres from the Imali Ground. Clad in white dhoti and undershirts with saffron gamachhas on their head, ‘Yadav Bandhus’ carried the chariot onboard Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman on their soldier to the ground from the Bhavan. On the occasion, the spiritually charged people also chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev and ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

As the chariot reached the ground, the priest offered prayers to Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman and Lord Hanuman. Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh, chief of Kashi Royal family, also offered prayers to Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman amid chanting of mantras by priests. After the puja, he gave a gold guinea to the priest like the previous years and then Lord Rama and Laxman met their brothers, Bharat and Shatrughan.

Like past year, the event also drew a huge crowd. A large number of young devotees took selfie, while others captured the moments into their cameras.

Many people of Kashi settled in other cities also visited to see the Bharat Milap. Special arrangements were made by the administration for the event. Besides, tight security arrangements in place and cops in plain clothes deployed at the venue.