Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Historic Imambada gate in Lucknow reconstructed in record time
others

Historic Imambada gate in Lucknow reconstructed in record time

The ASI, which undertook the reconstruction of the Imambada’s gate on June 23, has completed the exercise in a record time.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The 173-year-old gate of Lucknow’s Sibtainabad Imambada that collapsed last year during lockdown has been reconstructed in record 90 days (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)

LUCKNOW: The majestic 173-year-old gate of Lucknow’s Sibtainabad Imambada that collapsed last year during lockdown has been reconstructed in record 90 days.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which undertook the reconstruction exercise on June 23, has completed the exercise in a record time.

Finishing touches are now being given and the gate is expected to regain its old glory by October, ASI officials said.

“More than 80 percent of the work has been completed. We are giving finishing touches to the structure and by October this would be complete,” said Dilip Khamari, superintending archaeologist, Lucknow Circle.

The gate of the Imambada collapsed on April 2, 2020, during lockdown.

The reconstruction work began on June 23 soon after ASI floated the tender.

“The local company that bagged the tender said that the restoration would take within 120 days, but we are trying our best to complete the work before the deadline,” said Nitin Kohli, the contractor and expert who is heading the reconstruction work.

RELATED STORIES

ASI officials said that once ready, the gate would look exactly the way it looked in 1847, the year when the construction of Sibtainabad Imambada got completed. Located in the heart of the city, Sibtainabad is among the most beautiful Imambaras.

“Reconstruction is way tougher than restoration. In restoration, we restore or strengthen up the existing structure whereas in reconstruction we have to start from scratch,” Kohli said.

To give the gate the original Nawabi era look, the entire construction was done exactly the same way as it was done originally during Nawabi era. “Biggest task was the procurement of the old lakhauri bricks that are used in the construction of the gate. We also used surki and lime for binding and plastering in order to give original finishes to the structure,” Kohli added.

Mohammed Haider, mutwalli Sibtainabad Imambada said, “The reconstruction of the gate is in its final phase.”

Haider also said an anti-encroachment drive was needed as there were many shops that were operating illegally inside the Imambada gate. “District administration and ASI should ensure that the gate is free of any encroachment in future,” he said.

According to historians, the 173-year-old gate, was built in 1847 along with the Imambada, which came up during the reign of Amjad Ali Shah, the fourth King of Awadh. But it could not be completed during his lifetime and his son, Wajid Ali Shah subsequently completed the construction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana CM reaches Karnal to inaugurate development projects worth 14 crore

Punjab reports 25 fresh Covid cases

Regional parties will form front to counter BJP, say Opposition leaders at INLD Jind rally

Not farmers, goons of Charuni attacked BJP MP, MLA in Kurukshetra: Dhankar
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP